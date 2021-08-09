An aerial view shows a flooded road following heavy rainfall in Zhengzhou, Henan province, last month. A UN report warned that climate change will lead to more intense rainfall and flooding in many parts of the world. Photo: Reuters An aerial view shows a flooded road following heavy rainfall in Zhengzhou, Henan province, last month. A UN report warned that climate change will lead to more intense rainfall and flooding in many parts of the world. Photo: Reuters
An aerial view shows a flooded road following heavy rainfall in Zhengzhou, Henan province, last month. A UN report warned that climate change will lead to more intense rainfall and flooding in many parts of the world. Photo: Reuters
Business

Climate change: unchecked gas emissions to make Earth hotter and sooner, UN experts warn

  • Human activities have already caused global temperatures to increase by 1.1 degrees Celsius since 1850
  • Even if emissions are reduced, some of the changes cannot be reversed for hundreds or maybe thousands of years, IPCC report warns

Topic |   Climate change
Eric Ng
Eric Ng

Updated: 5:51pm, 9 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
An aerial view shows a flooded road following heavy rainfall in Zhengzhou, Henan province, last month. A UN report warned that climate change will lead to more intense rainfall and flooding in many parts of the world. Photo: Reuters An aerial view shows a flooded road following heavy rainfall in Zhengzhou, Henan province, last month. A UN report warned that climate change will lead to more intense rainfall and flooding in many parts of the world. Photo: Reuters
An aerial view shows a flooded road following heavy rainfall in Zhengzhou, Henan province, last month. A UN report warned that climate change will lead to more intense rainfall and flooding in many parts of the world. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE