An aerial view shows a flooded road following heavy rainfall in Zhengzhou, Henan province, last month. A UN report warned that climate change will lead to more intense rainfall and flooding in many parts of the world. Photo: Reuters
Climate change: unchecked gas emissions to make Earth hotter and sooner, UN experts warn
- Human activities have already caused global temperatures to increase by 1.1 degrees Celsius since 1850
- Even if emissions are reduced, some of the changes cannot be reversed for hundreds or maybe thousands of years, IPCC report warns
Topic | Climate change
