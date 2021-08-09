IWG's share-office space at Hysan Place in Causeway Bay. Photo: Handout IWG's share-office space at Hysan Place in Causeway Bay. Photo: Handout
Hysan Development, IWG form flexible office joint venture as Hong Kong landlord eyes Greater Bay Area market

  • The joint venture will acquire and operate IWG’s 32 existing locations and the Regus, Spaces and Signature brands across the Greater Bay Area
  • Hong Kong’s office rents have declined by a quarter from two years ago as demand for office space has fallen because of remote working arrangements

Sandy Li
Updated: 9:20pm, 9 Aug, 2021

