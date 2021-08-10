Lambeth in south London registered the highest proportion of reduced-price stock at 38 per cent. Photo: Shutterstock Images
UK-bound BN(O) passport holders to find third of London homes listed for sale available at 20 per cent discount
- About 35,000 homes, or 31 per cent of the total residential properties listed for sale, saw their prices fall last month
- A fantastic time for Hong Kong buyers looking to relocate to London: agent
