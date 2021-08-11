The Urban Renewal Authority plans to acquire blocks in Kowloon built under the Civil Servants’ Cooperative Building Society Scheme. Photo: Dickson Lee The Urban Renewal Authority plans to acquire blocks in Kowloon built under the Civil Servants’ Cooperative Building Society Scheme. Photo: Dickson Lee
Home prices in Kowloon rise after Urban Renewal Authority’s record compensation offer for old residential buildings

  • Lived-in home prices in Ma Tau Wai, Kowloon, have risen by about 3 per cent in the past month; some agents expect a further 5 per cent boost by year-end.
  • The URA last week offered 154 flat owners of a Civil Servants’ Co-operative Building Society HK$19,848 (US$2,550) per square foot

Lam Ka-sing
Updated: 10:33am, 11 Aug, 2021

