Wharf’s first-half results improve, helped by resurgent sales of luxury homes in Hong Kong and strong consumption in China

  • Wharf’s underlying interim net loss narrowed by 53.5 per cent to HK$526 million (US$67.58 million), after an impairment provision of HK$3.65 billion
  • Including valuation gains, Wharf posted an interim net profit of HK$1.04 billion, swinging from a loss of HK$1.74 billion last year

Lam Ka-sing
Updated: 6:30pm, 10 Aug, 2021

