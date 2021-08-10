Aerial view of the Mount Nicholson luxury homes project, developed by Wharf Holdings, in Hong Kong, on 26 June 2019. Photo: Martin Chan
Wharf’s first-half results improve, helped by resurgent sales of luxury homes in Hong Kong and strong consumption in China
- Wharf’s underlying interim net loss narrowed by 53.5 per cent to HK$526 million (US$67.58 million), after an impairment provision of HK$3.65 billion
- Including valuation gains, Wharf posted an interim net profit of HK$1.04 billion, swinging from a loss of HK$1.74 billion last year
Topic | Hong Kong property
