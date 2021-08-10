China Evergrande faces a hostile market as concerns about a liquidity crunch wipes out more than HK$308 billion of value from its member companies. Photo: Reuters
Asset-sale report spurs US$3.5 billion rally in China Evergrande companies as billionaire seeks to steady ship
- Beleaguered developer says it is holding talks with ‘independent third party investors’ to sell assets and raise cash, according to Reuters
- Companies in the group rallied by 7.3 to 20.5 per cent in Hong Kong for some of their best gains this year
Topic | China property
China Evergrande faces a hostile market as concerns about a liquidity crunch wipes out more than HK$308 billion of value from its member companies. Photo: Reuters