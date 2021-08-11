The Ant Group logo is displayed at the company’s headquarters in Hangzhou, China. Photo: Bloomberg The Ant Group logo is displayed at the company’s headquarters in Hangzhou, China. Photo: Bloomberg
The Ant Group logo is displayed at the company’s headquarters in Hangzhou, China. Photo: Bloomberg
Ant Group
Business

Alibaba affiliate Ant Group pays US$202 million for second plot of land in its hometown of Hangzhou

  • The land in Hangzhou’s Zhijiang National Tourist Resort Area can yield a total gross floor area of 325,795 square metres
  • The Alipay operator had acquired a much bigger plot nearby last October where the company reportedly plans to build its global headquarters

Topic |   Ant Group
Sandy Li
Sandy Li

Updated: 7:02pm, 11 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Ant Group logo is displayed at the company’s headquarters in Hangzhou, China. Photo: Bloomberg The Ant Group logo is displayed at the company’s headquarters in Hangzhou, China. Photo: Bloomberg
The Ant Group logo is displayed at the company’s headquarters in Hangzhou, China. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE