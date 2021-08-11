The Ant Group logo is displayed at the company’s headquarters in Hangzhou, China. Photo: Bloomberg
Alibaba affiliate Ant Group pays US$202 million for second plot of land in its hometown of Hangzhou
- The land in Hangzhou’s Zhijiang National Tourist Resort Area can yield a total gross floor area of 325,795 square metres
- The Alipay operator had acquired a much bigger plot nearby last October where the company reportedly plans to build its global headquarters
Topic | Ant Group
The Ant Group logo is displayed at the company’s headquarters in Hangzhou, China. Photo: Bloomberg