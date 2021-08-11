Exterior view of Hysan Place, a shopping mall in Causeway Bay. Photo: Dickson Lee Exterior view of Hysan Place, a shopping mall in Causeway Bay. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong retail rents will rise thanks to economic recovery from Covid-19, government consumption vouchers scheme, says Hysan Development

  • Sales and footfall in shopping centres have increased with the government’s distribution of HK$5,000 (US$642.56) consumption vouchers to each Hongkonger this month
  • Hong Kong’s retail sales rose 8.4 per cent from a year earlier in the first half of 2021 as the local Covid-19 situation stabilised

Lam Ka-sing
Updated: 8:00pm, 11 Aug, 2021

