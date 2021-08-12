Swire Group’s office at the Pacific Place in Hong Kong’s Admiralty, flanked by the Conrad Hotel (right), on April 28, 2017. Photo: Shutterstock
Swire’s flagships post strong interim results, capping family scion’s helmsmanship of Hong Kong units through rough times
- Swire Pacific posted an interim profit of HK$1.26 billion, from last year’s loss of HK$5.48 billion, while sales rose 20 per cent to HK$46.73 billion
- Swire Properties’ underlying profit excluding revalution gains rose 20 per cent to HK$4.51 billion, while revenue jumped 38 per cent to HK$9.06 billion
Topic | Swire Group
Swire Group’s office at the Pacific Place in Hong Kong’s Admiralty, flanked by the Conrad Hotel (right), on April 28, 2017. Photo: Shutterstock