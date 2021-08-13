Qingdao in Shandong province halted the centralised auction of 100 plots of land on Wednesday. Photo: EPA Qingdao in Shandong province halted the centralised auction of 100 plots of land on Wednesday. Photo: EPA
Major Chinese cities halt second round of centralised land sales after first round failed to curb developers’ appetite and tame prices

  • Shenzhen, Tianjin and Qingdao are among cities to call off their latest land auctions as they consider ways to improve the new system designed to cool the housing market
  • It comes after the first round of auctions under the new regime earlier this year failed to achieve the objective of taming the appetite of developers and keeping a lid on prices

Topic |   China property
Lam Ka-sing
Updated: 7:30am, 13 Aug, 2021

