Qingdao in Shandong province halted the centralised auction of 100 plots of land on Wednesday. Photo: EPA
Major Chinese cities halt second round of centralised land sales after first round failed to curb developers’ appetite and tame prices
- Shenzhen, Tianjin and Qingdao are among cities to call off their latest land auctions as they consider ways to improve the new system designed to cool the housing market
- It comes after the first round of auctions under the new regime earlier this year failed to achieve the objective of taming the appetite of developers and keeping a lid on prices
Topic | China property
