The closely watched Centa-City Leading Index (CCL) has broken the previous record set two years ago as the economy recovers and coronavirus cases subside. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong’s lived-in home prices hit new high as economy rebounds from social unrest, coronavirus, according to Centaline Property index
- The Centa-City Leading Index hit 191.34 in the first week of August, marginally higher than the high of 190.48 in June 2019 when civil unrest first broke out
- Recovery is being fuelled by low interest rates making mortgage repayments manageable, say analysts
Topic | Hong Kong property
