The closely watched Centa-City Leading Index (CCL) has broken the previous record set two years ago as the economy recovers and coronavirus cases subside. Photo: Martin Chan The closely watched Centa-City Leading Index (CCL) has broken the previous record set two years ago as the economy recovers and coronavirus cases subside. Photo: Martin Chan
The closely watched Centa-City Leading Index (CCL) has broken the previous record set two years ago as the economy recovers and coronavirus cases subside. Photo: Martin Chan
Business

Hong Kong’s lived-in home prices hit new high as economy rebounds from social unrest, coronavirus, according to Centaline Property index

  • The Centa-City Leading Index hit 191.34 in the first week of August, marginally higher than the high of 190.48 in June 2019 when civil unrest first broke out
  • Recovery is being fuelled by low interest rates making mortgage repayments manageable, say analysts

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-singSandy Li
Lam Ka-sing  and Sandy Li

Updated: 9:00am, 14 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The closely watched Centa-City Leading Index (CCL) has broken the previous record set two years ago as the economy recovers and coronavirus cases subside. Photo: Martin Chan The closely watched Centa-City Leading Index (CCL) has broken the previous record set two years ago as the economy recovers and coronavirus cases subside. Photo: Martin Chan
The closely watched Centa-City Leading Index (CCL) has broken the previous record set two years ago as the economy recovers and coronavirus cases subside. Photo: Martin Chan
READ FULL ARTICLE