Buyers queuing up at the sales office of Wang On Properties in Mong Kok to bid for The Met.Azure development in Tsing Yi on August 14, 2021. As many as 13 buyers vied for each available unit. Photo: Edmond So
Wang On sells all 143 small flats at The Met.Azure in Tsing Yi as fear of missing out fuels buyers’ rush to get on property ladder
- Wang On Properties sold all 143 units offered for sale at The Met.Azure project in Tsing Yi, with 13 buyers bidding for every available flat
- The flats were priced at less than JHK$5 million each after discounts, qualifying first-time buyers for 90 per cent mortgage financing
