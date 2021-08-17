Most units in the building, pictured, have been left empty, while ground level shops have been leased to different retailers. Photo: SCMP Handout Most units in the building, pictured, have been left empty, while ground level shops have been leased to different retailers. Photo: SCMP Handout
Business

Derelict buildings on prime site in Causeway Bay may finally be in line for redevelopment as two families sell their minority stake for up to HK$1.8 billion

  • A 20 per cent share of the plot in one of the Hong Kong’s busiest shopping districts will be put up for tender, potentially netting the two owners HK$1.8 billion (US$231 million)
  • It clears the way for the majority owner to buy the stake and force the sale of the remainder of the plot for renovation

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Sandy Li  and Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 7:30am, 17 Aug, 2021

