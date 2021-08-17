Lofter would like to convey a message that redevelopment and conservation can coexist, says Carol Chow, the company’s founder and chairperson. Photo: Dickson Lee
How this Hong Kong developer is blending old and new to produce modern buildings
- At the studio, you can buy old chairs, sign boards, sewing machines, typewriters, old mobile phones and even a genuine Cantonese-style veranda for charity
- Lofter founder says her investors are very concerned about projects that prioritise ESG
Topic | Hong Kong property
Lofter would like to convey a message that redevelopment and conservation can coexist, says Carol Chow, the company’s founder and chairperson. Photo: Dickson Lee