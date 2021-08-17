The world’s largest hydrogen refuelling station at the Daxing International Hydrogen Energy Demonstration Zone. Photo: Tom Wang
China’s carbon neutral goal: Beijing-led alliance aiming to commercialise hydrogen vehicles vies for state subsidies
- District government aims to commercialise the low-carbon energy source at Daxing International Hydrogen Energy Demonstration Zone
- Hydrogen fuel will still be at a demonstration stage in China until 2024 and the country will focus on breakthroughs to drive down costs, executive of fuel cell system developer says
