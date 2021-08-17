The world’s largest hydrogen refuelling station at the Daxing International Hydrogen Energy Demonstration Zone. Photo: Tom Wang The world’s largest hydrogen refuelling station at the Daxing International Hydrogen Energy Demonstration Zone. Photo: Tom Wang
Business

China’s carbon neutral goal: Beijing-led alliance aiming to commercialise hydrogen vehicles vies for state subsidies

  • District government aims to commercialise the low-carbon energy source at Daxing International Hydrogen Energy Demonstration Zone
  • Hydrogen fuel will still be at a demonstration stage in China until 2024 and the country will focus on breakthroughs to drive down costs, executive of fuel cell system developer says

Topic |   China’s carbon neutral goal
Minghe HuEric Ng
Minghe Hu in Beijing and Eric Ng in Hong Kong

Updated: 8:00pm, 17 Aug, 2021

