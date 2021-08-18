Some prospective buyers are electing to rent while they wait in the hopes that Hong Kong’s housing market will eventually cool down. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong rents set to keep rising as record-breaking home prices force would-be buyers into leasing market
- As the price of owning a home soars, some prospective buyers are electing to rent while they wait for the market to cool down, according to property agents
- Rents are likely to be boosted further still by an influx of mainland Chinese students when university lectures resume next month, he said
