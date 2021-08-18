Passengers arrive at Hong Kong International Airport to be transported to designated quarantine hotels in this file photo from June 30 this year. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong quarantine U-turn a sucker punch for battered hotels sector
- Hong Kong government has put the US and 14 other countries in a high-risk category for Covid-19, discouraging non-essential trips and further limiting the number of guests who would need rooms
- ‘We see Hong Kong hotels’ recovery falling behind that of Macau, Singapore and Taiwan,’ says a Colliers executive
