Hong Kong quarantine U-turn a sucker punch for battered hotels sector

  • Hong Kong government has put the US and 14 other countries in a high-risk category for Covid-19, discouraging non-essential trips and further limiting the number of guests who would need rooms
  • ‘We see Hong Kong hotels’ recovery falling behind that of Macau, Singapore and Taiwan,’ says a Colliers executive

Cheryl Arcibal
Updated: 8:44am, 18 Aug, 2021

Passengers arrive at Hong Kong International Airport to be transported to designated quarantine hotels in this file photo from June 30 this year. Photo: Felix Wong
