Inside Shimao Group’s The Center Space in Central. Photo: May Tse
More mainland Chinese landlords will open co-working spaces in Hong Kong as a low-risk route into the office sector, say analysts

  • Hui Wing-mau, the chairman of Shanghai-based Shimao Property Holdings, has just opened a new flexible working space in The Center
  • The co-working space offers an attractive, low-risk entry point into the broader office rentals sector, says Martin Wong of Knight Frank

Lam Ka-sing  and Bobo Chan

Updated: 12:08pm, 18 Aug, 2021

