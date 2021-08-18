Inside Shimao Group’s The Center Space in Central. Photo: May Tse
More mainland Chinese landlords will open co-working spaces in Hong Kong as a low-risk route into the office sector, say analysts
- Hui Wing-mau, the chairman of Shanghai-based Shimao Property Holdings, has just opened a new flexible working space in The Center
- The co-working space offers an attractive, low-risk entry point into the broader office rentals sector, says Martin Wong of Knight Frank
