A highway in Beijing. China, the world’s largest emitter of carbon dioxide, accounted for 30.7 per cent of emissions globally last year, according to the BP Statistical Review of World Energy. Photo: Simon Song
China’s carbon trading scheme could reduce emissions by 30 to 60 per cent by 2060, report says
- ETS could bring about material change by the middle of this decade, says report by Asia Investor Group on Climate Change and Schroders
- A combined effort involving other policies is needed to help China reach its carbon-neutrality goal, Chinese University scholar says
Topic | China’s carbon neutral goal
A highway in Beijing. China, the world’s largest emitter of carbon dioxide, accounted for 30.7 per cent of emissions globally last year, according to the BP Statistical Review of World Energy. Photo: Simon Song