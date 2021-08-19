Exterior view of the luxury development 39 Conduit Road, Mid-Levels. Photo: Nora Tam Exterior view of the luxury development 39 Conduit Road, Mid-Levels. Photo: Nora Tam
HNA’s creditors put former chairman’s US$56 million Hong Kong penthouse up for sale in one of city’s biggest foreclosures

  • The 4,600 sq ft fully furnished four-bedroom penthouse is on the 45th floor of 39 Conduit Road, Mid-Levels, one of the most prestigious addresses in Hong Kong
  • The flat was previously owned by Billion Able, which had HNA chairman Chen Feng as its director. The firm bought it in 2015 for US$55.6 million

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-singSandy Li
Lam Ka-sing  and Sandy Li

Updated: 10:28am, 19 Aug, 2021

