Exterior view of the luxury development 39 Conduit Road, Mid-Levels. Photo: Nora Tam
HNA’s creditors put former chairman’s US$56 million Hong Kong penthouse up for sale in one of city’s biggest foreclosures
- The 4,600 sq ft fully furnished four-bedroom penthouse is on the 45th floor of 39 Conduit Road, Mid-Levels, one of the most prestigious addresses in Hong Kong
- The flat was previously owned by Billion Able, which had HNA chairman Chen Feng as its director. The firm bought it in 2015 for US$55.6 million
Topic | Hong Kong property
