A Tencent booth seen at the fourth World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province in a December 2017 file picture. Photo: Reuters
The lone bear on Alibaba and Tencent says Chinese tech stocks’ rout to persist until China can enunciate end of crackdown
- For the sector to hit bottom and potentially recover, the government needs to restore the trust among global investors, Muhl at DZ Bank says
- China remains ‘a classic stock picker’s market,’ says Capital Group, which manages about US$2.6 trillion of assets
Topic | Alibaba
A Tencent booth seen at the fourth World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province in a December 2017 file picture. Photo: Reuters