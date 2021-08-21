Buyers queueing up at Sun Hung Kai Properties’ sales office at the International Commerce Centre to bid for its Wetland Seasons Bay apartments in Tin Shui Wai on 21 August 2021. Photo: Edmond So.
Hong Kong homebuyers snap up Sun Hung Kai’s Wetland Seasons Bay launch as improving economy lifts sentiments
- Sun Hung Kai Properties sold 210 of the 350 units, or 60 per cent of the flats on offer as of 3.30pm, agents said
- More than 33 buyers registered for each of the 302 flats on open sale at the developers’ Wetland Seasons Bay project in Tin Shui Wai
Topic | Hong Kong property
Buyers queueing up at Sun Hung Kai Properties’ sales office at the International Commerce Centre to bid for its Wetland Seasons Bay apartments in Tin Shui Wai on 21 August 2021. Photo: Edmond So.