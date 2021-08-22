A diverse workforce is especially important for sectors such as hospitals, retail and food and beverage, according to Pamela Chng, co-founder of Singapore’s Bettr. Photo: Bloomberg
Firms can bring in robots, but strongest and most resilient brands tap human element, sustainability meet hears
- Panellists from Bettr, Marriott and Richemont say promoting and hiring from a diverse pool will lead to a motivated workforce and better business performance
- But firms cannot have a one-size-fits-all approach, diversity and inclusion executive says
Topic | Gender
