Luxury apartments and residential buildings on The Peak. Photo: Roy Issa Luxury apartments and residential buildings on The Peak. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong’s supply of luxury homes to hit new high after demand from wealthy buyers more than doubles amid Covid-19

  • We have seen more transactions in second half of 2020 to first half of this year despite the coronavirus pandemic, Colliers executive says
  • Haven’t seen this much confidence in the market in a long time, if ever: Habitat Property founder

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Cheryl Arcibal

Updated: 8:37am, 23 Aug, 2021

