Luxury apartments and residential buildings on The Peak. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong’s supply of luxury homes to hit new high after demand from wealthy buyers more than doubles amid Covid-19
- We have seen more transactions in second half of 2020 to first half of this year despite the coronavirus pandemic, Colliers executive says
- Haven’t seen this much confidence in the market in a long time, if ever: Habitat Property founder
Topic | Hong Kong property
Luxury apartments and residential buildings on The Peak. Photo: Roy Issa