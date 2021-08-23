A Sinopec facility on the outskirts of Beijing. Sinopec, China’s largest oil refiner and petrochemical producer, aims to also become the country’s No. 1 hydrogen company by 2025. Photo: Simon Song
Climate Change: China’s Sinopec builds world’s biggest solar hydrogen plants in bid to achieve carbon neutrality a decade before national target
- The plants in Ordos, in the Inner Mongolia autonomous region, and in Tahe, in the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, will be powered by solar energy
- Sinopec Engineering, unit in charge of developing the projects, reports increase in revenue and profit
Topic | Climate change
