Sustainable buildings reduce the negative impact on the environment because of their design and construction. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Asia-Pacific developers focus on green buildings as they take steps to meet climate goals, cater to rising demand
- Landlords could charge a premium of up to 10 per cent for sustainable office buildings as demand currently outstrips supply
- Tenants want building standards that take into account a warming climate and are also resilient to pandemic-like situations
Topic | Asia housing and property
