Sustainable buildings reduce the negative impact on the environment because of their design and construction. Photo: Shutterstock Images Sustainable buildings reduce the negative impact on the environment because of their design and construction. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Sustainable buildings reduce the negative impact on the environment because of their design and construction. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Business

Asia-Pacific developers focus on green buildings as they take steps to meet climate goals, cater to rising demand

  • Landlords could charge a premium of up to 10 per cent for sustainable office buildings as demand currently outstrips supply
  • Tenants want building standards that take into account a warming climate and are also resilient to pandemic-like situations

Topic |   Asia housing and property
Mia Castagnone
Mia Castagnone

Updated: 2:55pm, 24 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Sustainable buildings reduce the negative impact on the environment because of their design and construction. Photo: Shutterstock Images Sustainable buildings reduce the negative impact on the environment because of their design and construction. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Sustainable buildings reduce the negative impact on the environment because of their design and construction. Photo: Shutterstock Images
READ FULL ARTICLE