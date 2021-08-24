Chinese investors had the largest foreign holding of Australian farmland as of June last year and accounted for 2.4 per cent or 9.2 million hectares. Photo: Shutterstock Images
China-Australia relations: Chinese buyers defy Beijing-Canberra blues to say ‘Bonza’ to farmland Down Under
- As of March, returns on investment in this sector had risen 8.46 per cent year on year, according to an index compiled by ANREV
- Chinese demand for imported commodities and refined agricultural products will only grow in the years to come, analyst says
Topic | International Property
Chinese investors had the largest foreign holding of Australian farmland as of June last year and accounted for 2.4 per cent or 9.2 million hectares. Photo: Shutterstock Images