Chinese investors had the largest foreign holding of Australian farmland as of June last year and accounted for 2.4 per cent or 9.2 million hectares. Photo: Shutterstock Images Chinese investors had the largest foreign holding of Australian farmland as of June last year and accounted for 2.4 per cent or 9.2 million hectares. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Chinese investors had the largest foreign holding of Australian farmland as of June last year and accounted for 2.4 per cent or 9.2 million hectares. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Business

China-Australia relations: Chinese buyers defy Beijing-Canberra blues to say ‘Bonza’ to farmland Down Under

  • As of March, returns on investment in this sector had risen 8.46 per cent year on year, according to an index compiled by ANREV
  • Chinese demand for imported commodities and refined agricultural products will only grow in the years to come, analyst says

Topic |   International Property
Cheryl Arcibal
Cheryl Arcibal

Updated: 3:30pm, 24 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese investors had the largest foreign holding of Australian farmland as of June last year and accounted for 2.4 per cent or 9.2 million hectares. Photo: Shutterstock Images Chinese investors had the largest foreign holding of Australian farmland as of June last year and accounted for 2.4 per cent or 9.2 million hectares. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Chinese investors had the largest foreign holding of Australian farmland as of June last year and accounted for 2.4 per cent or 9.2 million hectares. Photo: Shutterstock Images
READ FULL ARTICLE