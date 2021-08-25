Prices at Residence Bel-Air had slumped by 27 per cent to HK$32,424 per square foot in the second week of August from their peak three years ago. Photo: David Wong
New launches prevent Hong Kong’s housing estates from breaking price records as property supply glut lingers
- Almost 80 of the estates tracked by Centaline are shy of their previous peaks even as the closely watched Centa-City Leading Index recently set a new record
- There are fewer investors in the market now, and newer developments that are more attractive to buyers, said Centaline’s Wong Leung-sing
