Prices at Residence Bel-Air had slumped by 27 per cent to HK$32,424 per square foot in the second week of August from their peak three years ago. Photo: David Wong
New launches prevent Hong Kong’s housing estates from breaking price records as property supply glut lingers

  • Almost 80 of the estates tracked by Centaline are shy of their previous peaks even as the closely watched Centa-City Leading Index recently set a new record
  • There are fewer investors in the market now, and newer developments that are more attractive to buyers, said Centaline’s Wong Leung-sing

Lam Ka-sing
Updated: 8:30am, 25 Aug, 2021

