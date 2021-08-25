A panoramic view of Vancouver in Canada’s British Columbia province, featuring Canada Place, Burrard Inlet, Coal Harbour, Lions Gate Bridge, downtown Vancouver and Stanley Park. Photo: Shutterstock
Canadian homes may be off-limits to foreign buyers for two years, Trudeau says in re-election pledge to rein in runaway prices
- The average cost of a home rose 16 per cent to C$669,200 in July from a year ago, according to the Canadian Real Estate Association
- Outrage over housing affordability is increasingly directed at foreign buyers, especially in Vancouver
