An artist’s impression of the redevelopment project in Guangzhou’s Haizhu district. The project will yield a total gross floor area of 7 million sq ft, the company says. Photo: Handout An artist’s impression of the redevelopment project in Guangzhou’s Haizhu district. The project will yield a total gross floor area of 7 million sq ft, the company says. Photo: Handout
An artist’s impression of the redevelopment project in Guangzhou’s Haizhu district. The project will yield a total gross floor area of 7 million sq ft, the company says. Photo: Handout
Business

Hong Kong developer New World Development’s China unit will invest US$732 million in Guangzhou urban renewal project

  • The project in Guangzhou’s Haizhu district will be NWC’s largest such undertaking in China
  • Developers are keen on urban renewal projects as land supply is limited in city centres, analyst says

Topic |   China property
Sandy Li
Sandy Li

Updated: 8:42pm, 25 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
An artist’s impression of the redevelopment project in Guangzhou’s Haizhu district. The project will yield a total gross floor area of 7 million sq ft, the company says. Photo: Handout An artist’s impression of the redevelopment project in Guangzhou’s Haizhu district. The project will yield a total gross floor area of 7 million sq ft, the company says. Photo: Handout
An artist’s impression of the redevelopment project in Guangzhou’s Haizhu district. The project will yield a total gross floor area of 7 million sq ft, the company says. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE