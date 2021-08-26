Residential and commercial buildings on Hong Kong island (foreground and L) and Kowloon (top R), either side of Victoria Harbour, on February 17, 2020. Photo: AFP Residential and commercial buildings on Hong Kong island (foreground and L) and Kowloon (top R), either side of Victoria Harbour, on February 17, 2020. Photo: AFP
Residential and commercial buildings on Hong Kong island (foreground and L) and Kowloon (top R), either side of Victoria Harbour, on February 17, 2020. Photo: AFP
Business

Commercial real estate deals soar in Hong Kong as easy loans prompt buyers to snap up offices, shops and even car parking bays

  • Purchases soared to a two-year high of HK$17.3 billion (US$2.2 billion) in the eight months through mid-August, according to Midland IC&I’s data
  • Investors domiciled in mainland China made up HK$8.53 billion, or 49 per cent of the deals, the highest since the street protests of 2019

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing
Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 9:30am, 26 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Residential and commercial buildings on Hong Kong island (foreground and L) and Kowloon (top R), either side of Victoria Harbour, on February 17, 2020. Photo: AFP Residential and commercial buildings on Hong Kong island (foreground and L) and Kowloon (top R), either side of Victoria Harbour, on February 17, 2020. Photo: AFP
Residential and commercial buildings on Hong Kong island (foreground and L) and Kowloon (top R), either side of Victoria Harbour, on February 17, 2020. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE