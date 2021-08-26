Residential and commercial buildings on Hong Kong island (foreground and L) and Kowloon (top R), either side of Victoria Harbour, on February 17, 2020. Photo: AFP
Commercial real estate deals soar in Hong Kong as easy loans prompt buyers to snap up offices, shops and even car parking bays
- Purchases soared to a two-year high of HK$17.3 billion (US$2.2 billion) in the eight months through mid-August, according to Midland IC&I’s data
- Investors domiciled in mainland China made up HK$8.53 billion, or 49 per cent of the deals, the highest since the street protests of 2019
Topic | Hong Kong property
