Property buyers and sales agents at Wang On Properties’ sales office in Mong Kok, vying for The Met.Azure development on 14 August 2021. Photo: Edmond So Property buyers and sales agents at Wang On Properties’ sales office in Mong Kok, vying for The Met.Azure development on 14 August 2021. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong expats among emigrant populations most likely to leave and buy property in home countries, survey shows

  • Expats made up about 10 per cent of Hong Kong’s population, and their departure could potentially have an impact on property prices
  • As Hong Kong continues a crackdown on political dissent, various foreign business groups have warned of a potential exodus of expats

Cheryl Arcibal
Updated: 10:24am, 26 Aug, 2021

