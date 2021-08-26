The rebound at Midland comes as the prices of lived-in homes climb to new highs. Photo: Jonathan Wong The rebound at Midland comes as the prices of lived-in homes climb to new highs. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Business

Midland, Hong Kong’s only listed property agency, warns that emigration could threaten economic development and housing market

  • Agency reports return to profit for six months ending on June 30, with net profit amounting to about US$22.6 million
  • Impact of emigration on the property market did not fully surface in the first half of the year, says Midland’s chairman

Lam Ka-sing
Updated: 8:44pm, 26 Aug, 2021

