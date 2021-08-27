Hong Kong’s skyline seen from ICC Tower in Kowloon on August 19. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong home prices approach all-time high as analysts see headwinds toward year-end
- Prices of lived-in homes have risen by a cumulative 4.3 per cent in a seven-month rally to within all-time high set in May 2019
- Ricacorp expects the record to be broken later this year even as headwinds from stock market swoon and emigration wave loom
Topic | Hong Kong property
