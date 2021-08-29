A signboard for Sang Kee Restaurant is seen on Hennessy Road, Wan Chai. The Cantonese speciality restaurant is opening its third outlet. Photo: Edmond So A signboard for Sang Kee Restaurant is seen on Hennessy Road, Wan Chai. The Cantonese speciality restaurant is opening its third outlet. Photo: Edmond So
Business

Hong Kong’s restaurant scene regains old buzz as Sang Kee joins other operators in expansion drive amid economic recovery

  • Sang Kee, a Hong Kong fixture since 1976, is opening its third outlet in partnership with Golden Bauhinia at the Hong Kong Exhibition and Convention Centre
  • Restaurant operators are taking advantage of the economic recovery, consumption vouchers and falling rents to open new branches

Topic |   Food and Drinks
Mia Castagnone  and Bobo Chan

Updated: 4:30pm, 29 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
