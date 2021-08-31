Artist’s impression of Hong Kong’s first vertical mansion at 28 Po Shan Road at The Mid-Levels, jointly developed as a turnkey by the casino operator K. Wah International and Chuang’s Consortium International. Photo: Handout.
Developers unveil plans for a personal mini skyscraper at the Mid-Levels as vertical mansions arrive for the uber rich
- K. Wah International and Chuang’s Consortium International have unveiled plans to build an eight-storey home at The Mid-Levels in Hong Kong
- The project at 28 Po Shan Road offers 44,388 square feet (4,123 square metres) of space, and will be offered on a turnkey basis
