Hong Kong’s current office market downturn, stretching over seven quarters from late 2019, is on par with the longest in history. The contraction in occupancy, however, is more severe this time at 3 million square feet (278,710 square metres), compared with the so-called “negative net absorption” of 1.7 million square feet between 2001 and 2003. Coincidentally, both down cycles have seen Hong Kong suffer from a pandemic. The severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) outbreak 18 years ago was arguably less detrimental, given the narrower spread and shorter duration than the Covid-19 pandemic. The prelude to Covid-19, in the form of social political unrest, also agonised the city. Overcoming the recession, Hong Kong is finally able to see the light at the end of the tunnel. Lately, most of the key economic statistics have resumed the growth trend, although a full recovery is still pending until cross-border travel is normalised. Companies know that change is happening, and are more comfortable making real estate decisions now compared to a year ago. Office brokers are getting busier, arranging inspections and providing advice and support on real estate strategy. Leasing volume for Grade A offices have risen for four consecutive quarters, with the first seven months reaching 98 per cent of the total in all of 2020. This is a good indisputable sign for real property agents. What about office landlords? The 666,000 square feet of negative net absorption in the first seven months sent a signal to office landlords that they are still sharing a shrinking slice of the demand pie. Activities were mostly for relocation or downsizing so far this year. The demand for new offices and expansion is still rather limited, at no more than 20 per cent of all deals. Vacancy pressure has not eased off at all. Citywide Grade A office vacancy jumped from 9.9 per cent to 10.9 per cent over the past seven months, the highest since the third quarter of 2004. This equates to 8.9 million square feet of empty space, a record high. Hong Kong booked an average of 3.4 million square feet of vacant office space at any point in time during the “good 10 years” just before the recession set in last year, or 4 million square feet if the two recent down cycles (2008-09 and current) are also counted. Thus, office landlords will need to fill up about 5 million square feet to return the market to its “normal” vacancy levels. Based on the average annual net absorption rate of office space of 1.6 million square feet over the past 10 to 15 years, it may take roughly three years to soak up the excess space. The pressure may not ease off soon, given the new Grade A office supply to contend with. Some 6.5 million square feet in the pipeline are projected to come into the market in 2022-2023. One could say now is the best time in over two decades for companies to formulate their long-term office strategies. The existing vacant space, coupled with pre-leasing new stock, will bring the total up to 15.6 million square feet. This is equivalent to 19 per cent of existing Grade A office stock in Hong Kong. The last time the market presented a higher ratio was during the Asian financial crisis back in 1998, at 21 per cent. With economic recovery already in motion, office leasing momentum will further accelerate in the next six to 12 months. Demand growth will be more pronounced in the financial sector, where stock listings and wealth management businesses are performing well. When borders are reopened, a sharp return of mainland Chinese companies may ensue as coveted by many landlords in the city. Higher deal flow should bring cheer to the city’s landlords but a V-shaped rental rebound is unlikely. Deeper cut is probably not necessary, but rents should stay low for longer until excess space is absorbed. Net growth in total occupancy, nevertheless, will be limited for now. Office rents are more than 25 per cent below the recent peak, plunging to the same levels as 10 years ago. The services sector in the economy only declined by 7 per cent between 2018 and 2020, while that for the finance, insurance, real estate and business services category expanded by 3 per cent. This implies improved rental affordability of most office occupiers. Covid-19 has changed how business gets done and how people work. To many companies, the next office needs to be future proof. Fractionalised rents and plenty of options across the city will thus allow corporates to reconfigure their office footprints. There are different schools of thoughts on the future workspace. No extreme situations are expected to be seen in a compact city like Hong Kong. However, corporates are placing more emphasis on flexibility, agility, tech-driven and wellness when designing their offices. One of the side effects of the pandemic is that it has given developers a good window for learning the future of work which is critical in planning their future building projects. High-specification buildings in the supply pipeline are in the best position to address many of these future corporate needs. Stronger desire for value-for-money offices will see more flight-to-quality moves in the next one to two years as corporates capitalise on the supply boom. Marcos Chan is the head of research at CBRE Hong Kong