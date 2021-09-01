Currently, less than 1 per cent of transactions in Asia are leveraging STOs and there have been no use cases in Hong Kong yet. Photo: Reuters Currently, less than 1 per cent of transactions in Asia are leveraging STOs and there have been no use cases in Hong Kong yet. Photo: Reuters
Currently, less than 1 per cent of transactions in Asia are leveraging STOs and there have been no use cases in Hong Kong yet. Photo: Reuters
Business

Security tokens will boost multibillion dollar Asia-Pacific investment property sector, market players say

  • We expect the use of security tokens to rise rapidly and boost liquidity, Colliers executive says
  • Initial adoption will be from income generating properties and development projects: digital asset exchange HKbitEX

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing
Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 8:30am, 1 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Currently, less than 1 per cent of transactions in Asia are leveraging STOs and there have been no use cases in Hong Kong yet. Photo: Reuters Currently, less than 1 per cent of transactions in Asia are leveraging STOs and there have been no use cases in Hong Kong yet. Photo: Reuters
Currently, less than 1 per cent of transactions in Asia are leveraging STOs and there have been no use cases in Hong Kong yet. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE