Businesses in the Greater Bay Area are looking forward to invest or embrace more technology in their operations despite recent concerns on industry crackdown in China. Photo: Handout
Greater Bay Area: businesses upbeat on tech investment despite China crackdown, survey shows
- About 89 per cent of them plan spend more on technology, fintech or data-sensitive industry over the next 12 months: CPA Australia survey
- Assessment based on a survey of 258 respondents from May to July when regulatory crackdown in China intensified
Topic | Banking & Finance
