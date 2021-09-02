Interior of Fivelements Habitat at Times Square in Causeway Bay on 24 July 2019. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Fivelements to shut Times Square spa amid quibbles over rent, as uncertainty about Hong Kong’s recovery stymies businesses
- Fivelements Habitat’s wellness centre on level 13A of Times Square’s Tower One will cease operating at 6pm on September 30, according to a notice
- The wellness centre, measuring 15,000 sq ft, is estimated to cost HK$975,000 in monthly rent
