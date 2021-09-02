Interior of Fivelements Habitat at Times Square in Causeway Bay on 24 July 2019. Photo: Jonathan Wong Interior of Fivelements Habitat at Times Square in Causeway Bay on 24 July 2019. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Interior of Fivelements Habitat at Times Square in Causeway Bay on 24 July 2019. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Business

Fivelements to shut Times Square spa amid quibbles over rent, as uncertainty about Hong Kong’s recovery stymies businesses

  • Fivelements Habitat’s wellness centre on level 13A of Times Square’s Tower One will cease operating at 6pm on September 30, according to a notice
  • The wellness centre, measuring 15,000 sq ft, is estimated to cost HK$975,000 in monthly rent

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing
Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 1:47pm, 2 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Interior of Fivelements Habitat at Times Square in Causeway Bay on 24 July 2019. Photo: Jonathan Wong Interior of Fivelements Habitat at Times Square in Causeway Bay on 24 July 2019. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Interior of Fivelements Habitat at Times Square in Causeway Bay on 24 July 2019. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE