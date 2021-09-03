A Sinopec geothermal facility in China’s Heibei province. Sinopec Green Energy leads with a 35 per cent share of the country’s geothermal district heating market. Photo: AFP A Sinopec geothermal facility in China’s Heibei province. Sinopec Green Energy leads with a 35 per cent share of the country’s geothermal district heating market. Photo: AFP
China’s carbon-neutral goal: Sinopec geothermal joint venture expects 25 per cent growth annually over five years as clean heating demand rises

  • China is adopting geothermal because it is by far the most economic means of heating available, Sinopec Green Energy executive says
  • Company expects to heat floor space the size of Manhattan by the end of the year

Eric Ng
Updated: 1:30pm, 3 Sep, 2021

