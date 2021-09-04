Buyers queueing for The Henley III apartments at Kai Tak at Henderson Land Development’s sales office at the IFC in Central on 4 September 2021. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong’s September home sales head for a record as buyers snap up most of 588 flats offered at three projects
- As many as 462 of the 588 apartments on offer at three projects found buyers as at 5pm, according to sales agents
- As many as 9,800 buyers registered their interest to bid for the 588 flats on offer this weekend, translating to 16 bidders vying for every available unit
Topic | Weekend Property
