Rush hour in Beijing. A forum on National Low-Carbon Day unveiled an online platform that will let residents keep track of their carbon savings and quantify their emissions reductions in exchange for incentives and rewards. Photo: EPA-EFE Rush hour in Beijing. A forum on National Low-Carbon Day unveiled an online platform that will let residents keep track of their carbon savings and quantify their emissions reductions in exchange for incentives and rewards. Photo: EPA-EFE
Rush hour in Beijing. A forum on National Low-Carbon Day unveiled an online platform that will let residents keep track of their carbon savings and quantify their emissions reductions in exchange for incentives and rewards. Photo: EPA-EFE
Business

Climate change: China encourages public engagement with low-carbon promotion week, but industrial energy transition remains crucial

  • After Xi unveiled China’s ambitious carbon neutrality goal in September, many energy-saving campaigns have been organised this year
  • The real significance of public climate action is to send a strong signal to policymakers, industries and companies, says Greenpeace campaigner

Topic |   China’s carbon neutral goal
Yujie Xue
Yujie Xue in Shenzhen

Updated: 10:32am, 6 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Rush hour in Beijing. A forum on National Low-Carbon Day unveiled an online platform that will let residents keep track of their carbon savings and quantify their emissions reductions in exchange for incentives and rewards. Photo: EPA-EFE Rush hour in Beijing. A forum on National Low-Carbon Day unveiled an online platform that will let residents keep track of their carbon savings and quantify their emissions reductions in exchange for incentives and rewards. Photo: EPA-EFE
Rush hour in Beijing. A forum on National Low-Carbon Day unveiled an online platform that will let residents keep track of their carbon savings and quantify their emissions reductions in exchange for incentives and rewards. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE