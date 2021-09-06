Rush hour in Beijing. A forum on National Low-Carbon Day unveiled an online platform that will let residents keep track of their carbon savings and quantify their emissions reductions in exchange for incentives and rewards. Photo: EPA-EFE
Climate change: China encourages public engagement with low-carbon promotion week, but industrial energy transition remains crucial
- After Xi unveiled China’s ambitious carbon neutrality goal in September, many energy-saving campaigns have been organised this year
- The real significance of public climate action is to send a strong signal to policymakers, industries and companies, says Greenpeace campaigner
Topic | China’s carbon neutral goal
