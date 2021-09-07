Luxury apartments and residential buildings at Mount Kellett Road, The Peak. Photo: Roy Issa
Worst is over for Hong Kong’s luxury home rental sector as local demand fills flats vacated by expats, says SHKP unit
- Local tenants have taken advantage of tumbling rents to upgrade to better quality projects amid a dearth of expats, says managing director of Signature Homes
- Luxury residential rents increased 1.4 per cent between April and June, the first quarterly rise since the third quarter of 2019, according to JLL
Topic | Hong Kong property
