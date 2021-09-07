A view of the Ho Man Tin district in Kowloon, with the Open University of Hong Kong (foreground), since renamed to Hong Kong Metropolitan University, on December 11. 2020. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong bans Pan Sutong from pre-selling Grand Homm flats in Ho Man Tin amid concern over developer’s cash crunch
- The Grand Homm project in Ho Man Tin comprises 379 luxury apartments, developed by a unit wholly owned by the Chinese tycoon Pan Sutong
- As many as 28 homes priced between HK$26 million and HK$121 million had been sold even while the complex was under construction
Topic | Hong Kong property
