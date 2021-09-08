Mele Bay in Port Vila. Most buyers of Vanuatu property are investors, with fewer than half intending to use these properties themselves, according to Juwai IQI. Photo: Handout
Vanuatu to become more popular among mainland Chinese, Hong Kong investors once it allows property investment for residency, passport
- Investors cannot currently buy homes or property for residency or passports in Vanuatu
- The island country is already popular for its low taxation and low threshold for Vanuatu passports
Topic | International Property
Mele Bay in Port Vila. Most buyers of Vanuatu property are investors, with fewer than half intending to use these properties themselves, according to Juwai IQI. Photo: Handout