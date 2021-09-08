Rising enrolments in UK universities is boosting the country’s student housing segment. Photo: Shutterstock
UK’s open borders boosts student housing market while Australia’s hard Covid-19 measures shut out investments
- The UK’s student accommodation segment has received US$3.1 billion in investments so far this year versus a mere US$14.3 million in Australia
- The number of student applications for undergraduate courses in the UK rose 8.4 per cent year on year
Topic | Asia housing and property
