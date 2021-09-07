The Ruins of St Paul’s in Macau. Depending on their level of authentication, users will be able to remit between 10,000 patacas (US$1,249) and 30,000 patacas a day. Photo: Winson Wong The Ruins of St Paul’s in Macau. Depending on their level of authentication, users will be able to remit between 10,000 patacas (US$1,249) and 30,000 patacas a day. Photo: Winson Wong
The Ruins of St Paul’s in Macau. Depending on their level of authentication, users will be able to remit between 10,000 patacas (US$1,249) and 30,000 patacas a day. Photo: Winson Wong
Business

Alipay becomes first digital wallet to allow remittances between Macau and mainland China

  • From Tuesday, Alipay Macau users can transfer payments in Macau patacas to bank cards linked with mainland Alipay accounts registered under the same name
  • Alipay’s announcement follows the unveiling of a plan to improve integration between Macau and Hengqin Island in Guangdong province

Topic |   Mobile payments
Tracy Qu
Tracy Qu

Updated: 5:59pm, 7 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Ruins of St Paul’s in Macau. Depending on their level of authentication, users will be able to remit between 10,000 patacas (US$1,249) and 30,000 patacas a day. Photo: Winson Wong The Ruins of St Paul’s in Macau. Depending on their level of authentication, users will be able to remit between 10,000 patacas (US$1,249) and 30,000 patacas a day. Photo: Winson Wong
The Ruins of St Paul’s in Macau. Depending on their level of authentication, users will be able to remit between 10,000 patacas (US$1,249) and 30,000 patacas a day. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE