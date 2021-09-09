Wind turbines at a wind farm in Youyu county in the Shanxi provincial capital of Taiyuan in northern China on July 24, 2017. Photo: Xinhua
Carbon neutral goal: China may use blockchain in nation’s green power trading pilot plan as transactions kick off
- The scheme will be led by the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), and the power distributors State Grid and China Southern Power Grid
- A trading centre in Beijing and another one in Guangzhou will be established under the plan
Knowledge | China and climate change
Wind turbines at a wind farm in Youyu county in the Shanxi provincial capital of Taiyuan in northern China on July 24, 2017. Photo: Xinhua