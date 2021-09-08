Entrance of Gold Topmont’s Grand Homm luxury residential project at the Ho Man Tin area of Hong Kong’s Kowloon district, on 7 September 2021. Photo: Sam Tsang.
Hong Kong steps in to protect buyers of Grand Homm flats, letting customers rip up contracts with refunds and interest
- Buyers of the Grand Homm flats are entitled to refunds including interest within seven days of cancelling their contracts, said the Sales of First-hand Residential Properties Authority (SRPA)
- Interest is calculated at Hong Kong’s prime rate plus 2 per cent, according to the Transport and Housing bureau, with HSBC’s prime rate at 5 per cent
